Predators' Kyle Turris: Not returning at first opportunity
Turris (upper body) remains out of Saturday's lineup against Chicago.
The minimum three games on injured reserve didn't offer Turris enough time to make his return. His next chance to suit up comes Monday against the Sabres, but he'll have to be taken off injured reserve first in order to do so.
