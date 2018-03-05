Predators' Kyle Turris: Notches another power-play point Sunday
Turris scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Make no mistake, Turris has been a key acquisition for the Preds this season since arriving from Ottawa via trade in November. He now has 28 points in 49 games, 14 of which have come on the power play, making him a key asset on many fantasy rosters.
