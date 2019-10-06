Predators' Kyle Turris: Notches helper Saturday
Turris posted his first assist of the season Saturday against the Red Wings, however he centered the third line and skated just 12:13 in the 5-3 loss.
The Preds originally acquired Turris two seasons ago to be their second-line center behind Ryan Johansen. That didn't exactly worked out as planned, which forced the team to go out and land Matt Duchene this summer. That move all but relegates Turris to a bottom-six role this season, and his ice time will surely continue to suffer as a result. Prior to last season, you could pretty much pencil Turris in for 50 points every year, however 40 points this season seems like a huge stretch.
