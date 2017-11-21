Predators' Kyle Turris: Notches two power-play points

Turris scored a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- during Monday's 5-3 in over Winnipeg

The center recorded a multi-point game in his Nashville debut Nov. 11 and now has two goals and three assists through five showings with his new club. Turris has 14 points through 16 games this season, and he should remain a solid fantasy asset while receiving top-six minutes and power-play time. In fact, this change of scenery could prove to be a boon to Turris' numbers.