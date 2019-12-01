Predators' Kyle Turris: Odd man out in Nashville

Turris sat out his seventh consecutive game as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Panthers.

The Preds have a real problem on their hands with Turris, who is less than two years into the six-year, $36 million deal they signed him to back in November of 2017. At this point, the best course of option for the Preds would surely be a trade, but there are likely few teams willing to take a chance on a player with Turris' numbers (just nine points in 19 games this season, 23 points in 55 games last season). For the time being, unless GM David Poile can swing a creative deal, Turris is likely going to continue watching from the press box.