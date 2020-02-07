Predators' Kyle Turris: One of each Thursday

Turris netted a goal and served up a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Turris put the Predators ahead with his goal at 11:43 of the first period. He then drew the secondary helper on Mikael Granlund's power-play tally in the second. Turris has a goal and five helpers over his last seven games. For the season, the 30-year-old has 24 points, eight of which have come with a man advantage.