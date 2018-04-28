Predators' Kyle Turris: Opens series with assist
Turris notched an assist -- his second point of this postseason -- in Friday's Game 1 against the Jets.
Despite the Predators requiring six games to advance through the first round, Turris didn't find the back of the net and has yet to since the regular season concluded. He will have plenty more opportunities to do so before the Predators' season comes to an end, but he's likely been a disappointment for those who selected him in playoff pools.
