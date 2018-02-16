Predators' Kyle Turris: Out Thursday

Turris (illness) will not suit up against the Flames on Thursday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Turris was a late scratch Thursday and can be considered day-to-day moving forward. The 6-foot-1 center has 22 points in 40 games with the Predators this year and has been a relatively well-rounded fantasy asset. His next opportunity to play will be Saturday against Detroit.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories