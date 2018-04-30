Predators' Kyle Turris: Picks up assist Sunday

Turris recorded an assist for the second consecutive game as Nashville defeated Winnipeg on Sunday to even the series at a game apiece.

Turris now has three points in this postseason, with all coming by way if assists. After a quiet first-round series against Colorado, Nashville's second line -- which is comprised of Turris, Craig Smith, and Kevin Fiala -- has began to gain steam through two games against Winnipeg, contributing a goal in each contest.