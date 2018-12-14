Predators' Kyle Turris: Picks up helper in return to action

Playing in his first game since Nov. 23, Turris recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win versus Vancouver.

With his assist on Calle Jarnkrok's second-period goal Thursday, Turris now has 12 helpers to go along with five goals in 2018-19. He continues to be somewhat snakebitten in the goal department but has offset that with solid assist production. Another positive from the game was Turris' involvement with Nashville's power play, as the forward finished with 1:29 of ice time in that spot. If he stays healthy, Turris should continue to draw regular shifts with the man advantage.