Predators' Kyle Turris: Picks up helper in return to action
Playing in his first game since Nov. 23, Turris recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win versus Vancouver.
With his assist on Calle Jarnkrok's second-period goal Thursday, Turris now has 12 helpers to go along with five goals in 2018-19. He continues to be somewhat snakebitten in the goal department but has offset that with solid assist production. Another positive from the game was Turris' involvement with Nashville's power play, as the forward finished with 1:29 of ice time in that spot. If he stays healthy, Turris should continue to draw regular shifts with the man advantage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...