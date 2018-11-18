Predators' Kyle Turris: Power-play goal helps down Kings
Turris scored his second power-play goal of the season in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.
Turris now sits third in team scoring with 15 points in 20 games this season. This keeps him on pace to challenge the career-high 64 points he posted back in 2014-15. The Preds are one of the elite offensive teams in the NHL right now, and given Turris' top-six role in their lineup, we think it makes sense for you to deploy him for fantasy purposes whenever you have the chance.
