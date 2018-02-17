Predators' Kyle Turris: Practices, status still questioanble

Turris (illness) practiced at morning skate, but Calle Jarnkrok skated alongside him during rushes, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Turris thus can be considered a game-time decision for the evening's matchup against the Red Wings. It seems likely he will take the ice for warmups before a decision is made on the pivot's status for the contest. If he can't go, Pontus Aberg will likely draw in again for the Predators.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories