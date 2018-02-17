Predators' Kyle Turris: Practices, status still questioanble

Turris (illness) practiced at morning skate, but Calle Jarnkrok skated alongside him during rushes, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Turris thus can be considered a game-time decision for the evening's matchup against the Red Wings. It seems likely he will take the ice for warmups before a decision is made on the pivot's status for the contest. If he can't go, Pontus Aberg will likely draw in again for the Predators.