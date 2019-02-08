Predators' Kyle Turris: Quiet in return to lineup

Turris failed to record any significant stats in his return and was a minus-1 against Dallas on Thursday.

Considering Turris was sidelined for the previous 17 games, which included extra time off due to the All-Star break, it's not surprising to seem him sporting a little rust. The 29-year-old should get his scoring touch back soon and might still have enough time to hit the 30-point mark this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories