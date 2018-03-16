Predators' Kyle Turris: Racks up three points against Yotes

Turris scored his 13th goal of the season and had two assists in Thursday's win over the Coyotes.

Turris has been producing steadily of late, helping the Predators to a 13-game point streak. The second-line center has four goals and 11 points in his last 12 games and has been playing on the second power-play unit. His consistent offensive production makes him worth rolling out whenever Nashville is in action.