Predators' Kyle Turris: Rediscovering scoring touch in time for playoffs

Turris scored his fourth point in the last three games in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Previously, Turris had endured an agonizing mid-season cold stretch, with just five points in 23 games between Dec. 19 and Feb. 13 that saw him all but vanish off most fantasy radars. Since then, however, he's been very consistent over the last quarter of the regular season, with 16 points in his last 20 games. He looks to be heading down the stretch and into the postseason with a good head of steam -- keep him in mind for your playoff drafts.