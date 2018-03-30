Predators' Kyle Turris: Rediscovering scoring touch in time for playoffs
Turris scored his fourth point in the last three games in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Previously, Turris had endured an agonizing mid-season cold stretch, with just five points in 23 games between Dec. 19 and Feb. 13 that saw him all but vanish off most fantasy radars. Since then, however, he's been very consistent over the last quarter of the regular season, with 16 points in his last 20 games. He looks to be heading down the stretch and into the postseason with a good head of steam -- keep him in mind for your playoff drafts.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Racks up three points against Yotes•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Likely to be spectator Tuesday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Notches another power-play point Sunday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Skates out for warmups•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Practices, status still questioanble•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Out Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...