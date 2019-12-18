Predators' Kyle Turris: Rediscovers scoring touch

Turris notched an assist for the third time in four games in Tuesday's 8-3 romp over the Islanders.

Don't look now, but Turris now has five points in seven games following a seven-game stint as a healthy scratch in late November. Prior to that, he had just two points in his previous 10 games, so the benching appears to have lit a fire under him. Enjoy the resurgence while it lasts.