Predators' Kyle Turris: Registers helper
Turris notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Oilers.
The assist snapped a six-game dry spell for Turris. The 30-year-old center has 29 points, 81 shots and 22 PIM through 58 appearances this year. It hasn't been a great year for Turris, who has been mostly limited to a bottom-six role with the Predators. He's still got some value in deeper fantasy formats.
