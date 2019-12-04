Predators' Kyle Turris: Sends game into OT
Turris scored a goal and added an assist with three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He also won 12 of 16 faceoffs.
Turris forced overtime when he knotted the game on the power play midway through the third period. It was just the fifth goal of the season for the 30-year-old and only his second with the man advantage. It was also just his second multi-point game of the year. Turris had been a healthy scratch on more than one occasion in recent days, so Tuesday's two-point effort will help his cause to stay in the lineup.
