Predators' Kyle Turris: Sends power-play assist

Turris managed a power-play helper in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Turris set up Craig Smith for the go-ahead goal at 13:31 of the third period. In his last seven games, Turris has a modest three points. Five of his 19 points this season have come with a man advantage. The 30-year-old has added 56 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in 40 appearances, mostly in a bottom-six role.