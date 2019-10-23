Predators' Kyle Turris: Serves up assist Tuesday

Turris notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Turris has a four-game point streak going, with two goals and three helpers in that span. The 30-year-old center is up to seven points in nine contests this season, adding 18 shots on goal as well. He was deployed on the second line in Tuesday's contest, but he figures to bounce around the lineup throughout the season.