Predators' Kyle Turris: Sets up game-tying goal
Turris assisted on Filip Forsberg's equalizer in a 3-2 shootout win over the Wild on Sunday.
Turris contributed three shots on goal in the contest. The center has struggled this season with 21 points in 43 games. His shooting percentage of 12.3 percent is 1.3 percentage points better than his career average, but he battled a lower-body injury earlier in the year. Turris can still provide value via the man advantage, where he has six of his 21 points this year while skating on the first unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...