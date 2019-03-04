Predators' Kyle Turris: Sets up game-tying goal

Turris assisted on Filip Forsberg's equalizer in a 3-2 shootout win over the Wild on Sunday.

Turris contributed three shots on goal in the contest. The center has struggled this season with 21 points in 43 games. His shooting percentage of 12.3 percent is 1.3 percentage points better than his career average, but he battled a lower-body injury earlier in the year. Turris can still provide value via the man advantage, where he has six of his 21 points this year while skating on the first unit.