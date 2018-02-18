Predators' Kyle Turris: Skates out for warmups
Turris (illness) took the ice for warmups versus the Red Wings on Saturday, indicating he will return to action, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Turris was under the weather, but appears to be ready to go for Saturday's tilt. After solid early returns since join the Predators, the center has hit the skids with one paltry goal in this previous 18 outings. In addition to his inability to find the back of the net, the 28-year-old has added a mere three helpers during his slump.
