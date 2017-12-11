Predators' Kyle Turris: Status uncertain
Turris was hit by a puck during practice, raising doubts about his availability versus the Canucks on Wednesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Fortunately for fantasy owners, Turris and the Predators are off until Wednesday, which could give him some additional time to recover, depending on the nature of the injury. Since joining Nashville, the center has tallied 13 points in 14 outings and has been critical to helping the team overcome the absence of Ryan Johansen (upper body). The team should provide an update regarding Turris's status prior to puck drop.
