Predators' Kyle Turris: Stays hot Thursday

Turris provided a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 shutout of the Oilers.

It's worth noting that the former Senator only played 12:51 in this one. He took a puck to the face at practice Monday but played 17:11 Wednesday, so hopefully there's no lingering issue. Regardless, Turris has been on quite the scoring rip recently, rattling off eight points in his last five games and 11 in his last nine. He's only scored twice on nine total shots on goal in that span, though, so he's not quite as valuable in leagues that heavily favor shots.