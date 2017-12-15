Predators' Kyle Turris: Stays hot Thursday
Turris provided a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-0 shutout of the Oilers.
It's worth noting that the former Senator only played 12:51 in this one. He took a puck to the face at practice Monday but played 17:11 Wednesday, so hopefully there's no lingering issue. Regardless, Turris has been on quite the scoring rip recently, rattling off eight points in his last five games and 11 in his last nine. He's only scored twice on nine total shots on goal in that span, though, so he's not quite as valuable in leagues that heavily favor shots.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Will play Wednesday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Status uncertain•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Two more power-play points Tuesday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Adds two more helpers•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Fitting in very nicely with new team•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Notches two power-play points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...