Predators' Kyle Turris: Still out Tuesday
Turris won't suit up Tuesday against the Coyotes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Turris was a full participant in Monday's practice, but he hasn't been deemed ready for game action yet. Colton Sissons will continue centering Nashville's second line with Craig Smith and Kevin Fiala for now, though Turris has a good shot to finally return to the lineup Thursday against Dallas.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...