Predators' Kyle Turris: Still out Tuesday

Turris won't suit up Tuesday against the Coyotes, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Turris was a full participant in Monday's practice, but he hasn't been deemed ready for game action yet. Colton Sissons will continue centering Nashville's second line with Craig Smith and Kevin Fiala for now, though Turris has a good shot to finally return to the lineup Thursday against Dallas.

