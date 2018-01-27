Predators' Kyle Turris: Struggling offensively in recent weeks

Turris entered the All-Star break with just three point in his last 15 games.

For about a month after being acquired from the Senators in mid-November, Turris was one of Nashville's best players with 17 points in his first 17 games. Since about mid-December, however, the Preds' No. 2 center has been stone cold, resulting in a sharp decline in his fantasy value. Of course, losing linemate Filip Forsberg to a hand injury in late December certainly hasn't helped. That said, Turris is still surrounded by a deep and talented supporting cast, which should allow him to get back to his high-scoring ways once the NHL resumes play next week.