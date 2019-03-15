Predators' Kyle Turris: Surprise scratch against LA

Turris (undisclosed) won't play Thursday against the Kings, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

This news comes as a complete surprise, as there was no indication that Turris might be in danger of missing Thursday's contest until he didn't take the ice for pregame warmups. The veteran pivot will hope to recover in time for Saturday's matchup with San Jose.

More News
Our Latest Stories