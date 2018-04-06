Predators' Kyle Turris: Tallies pair of helpers Thursday

Turris registered two assists, a power-play point and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.

Turris has been exactly what the Predators were counting on when they acquired him from the Ottawa Senators earlier in the season with 13 goals, 41 points and a plus-22 rating in 64 games since becoming a Pred. The 28-year-old center has quickly found a home as the second-line center in Nashville and should be a productive fantasy performer once again in 2018-19.