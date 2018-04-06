Predators' Kyle Turris: Tallies pair of helpers Thursday
Turris registered two assists, a power-play point and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 4-3 road win against the Capitals.
Turris has been exactly what the Predators were counting on when they acquired him from the Ottawa Senators earlier in the season with 13 goals, 41 points and a plus-22 rating in 64 games since becoming a Pred. The 28-year-old center has quickly found a home as the second-line center in Nashville and should be a productive fantasy performer once again in 2018-19.
More News
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Rediscovering scoring touch in time for playoffs•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Racks up three points against Yotes•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Likely to be spectator Tuesday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Notches another power-play point Sunday•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Skates out for warmups•
-
Predators' Kyle Turris: Practices, status still questioanble•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...