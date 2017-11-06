Predators' Kyle Turris: Traded to Nashville

Turris was traded from Ottawa to Nashville and signed a six-year $36 million deal Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nashville has bolstered its centers in the top-six forward core, as Turris and Ryan Johansen are now both locked in long term. Turris has shown he can be a strong two-way player, as he's already recorded nine points in 11 games to start the year after posting 55 points in 78 games during the 2016-17 campaign -- plus, he's shown supreme defensive vision on the backcheck. The 28-year-old will likely slot into the second line with Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith, while seeing power-play time on his new team as well.