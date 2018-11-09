Predators' Kyle Turris: Trending towards career season
Turris has six points in his last six games, putting him on pace for a 65-point season.
With 12 points through 15 games, Turris has quietly been putting together a career season, centering the Preds' second line in between Craig Smith and Calle Jarnkrok. Turris' career high in points came back in 2014 when he notched 64 points with the Senators. His next chance to keep the drive alive will come Saturday when the Preds face the Stars on the road.
