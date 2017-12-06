Predators' Kyle Turris: Two more power-play points Tuesday
Turris contributed a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Stars.
Turris now has 12 points in 13 games since coming over in a trade from Ottawa, with a whopping eight of those coming with the extra man. Three of Nashville's next four opponents (Vegas, Edmonton, Calgary) feature penalty kills that rank among the league's seven worst by percentage, so Turris has some golden opportunities to continue his power-play success coming up.
