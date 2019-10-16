Predators' Kyle Turris: Two points Tuesday
Turris scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Turris opened the scoring and also provided a helper on the final goal by Nick Bonino in the third period. The 30-year-old center had only 23 points in 55 games in 2018-19 after topping 40 points in four of the five previous seasons. Turris has had to settle for a bottom-six role with Matt Duchene in town, which could limit the former's ability to return to his previous level of production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.