Predators' Kyle Turris: Two points Tuesday

Turris scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Turris opened the scoring and also provided a helper on the final goal by Nick Bonino in the third period. The 30-year-old center had only 23 points in 55 games in 2018-19 after topping 40 points in four of the five previous seasons. Turris has had to settle for a bottom-six role with Matt Duchene in town, which could limit the former's ability to return to his previous level of production.