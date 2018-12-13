Predators' Kyle Turris: Will play Thursday

Turris (upper body) will be in action versus Vancouver on Thursday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

In order to clear space for Turris to be activated off injured reserve, the club sent Eeli Tolvanen down to AHL Milwaukee. The center figures to not only return to a second-line role, but also should retake his spot on the power play, where he is averaging 2:53 of ice time and has tallied five of his 16 points this year.