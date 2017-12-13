Predators' Kyle Turris: Will play Wednesday
Turris (face) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Canucks.
Turris took a puck to the face during Monday's practice, but he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's match. The 28-year-old pivot, who has picked up six goals and 16 helpers in 25 games this campaign, will skate in his usual spot on the Predators' top line and second power-play unit against Vancouver.
