Predators' Kyle Turris: Won't play Monday
Turris (lower body) didn't take the ice for warmups ahead of Monday's meeting with Washington and won't be in the lineup, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Turris will miss his second game due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the center tallied a mere two points in his previous seven contests, but will have to wait a little longer to try and come out of his slump.
