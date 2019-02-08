Predators' Laurent Dauphin: Acquired via trade
Dauphin and Adam Helewka were brought in by the Preds from the Yotes in exchange for Emil Pettersson on Friday.
Dauphin has performed well in the minors this season, as he has racked up six goals and 14 helpers in 34 games, but has only appeared in one NHL game this year. Given Nashville's forward depth, the 23-year-old will probably find cracking the 23-man roster even more difficult with his new team and figures to spend the rest of the year with AHL Milwaukee.
