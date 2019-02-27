Dauphin agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Wednesday.

Dauphin -- who was acquired by the club via trade in early February -- will spend next season under contract with the Preds. The center figures to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors with AHL Milwaukee, but could make a strong enough impression during training camp this fall to put himself on the short list of potential call-ups.