The Predators claimed Foudy off waivers from Columbus on Saturday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Foudy was designated for the minors via waivers by the Blue Jackets on Friday, but there was little chance he would pass through waivers unclaimed, and it was the Predators who picked him up. The 18th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft will get a fresh start with Nashville. Foudy had seven goals and 14 points in 62 games with the Blue Jackets last season.