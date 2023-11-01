Foudy logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Foudy helped out on a Colton Sissons tally in the first period. The helper was Foudy's first point with Nashville and his first point in three outings this season. The 23-year-old winger was scratched for his first two games with the Predators, but he's been in the lineup over the last two contests, albeit in a fairly limited bottom-six role. His lack of NHL success makes him a player that fantasy managers don't need to track closely at this stage of the campaign.