The Predators placed Foudy on waivers Thursday, according to Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now.
This is the second time this season that Foudy has been placed on waivers as he was claimed from Columbus on Oct. 20. Foudy managed only three assists in 12 games with the Predators, averaging 10:09 of ice time per contest. He was a healthy scratch in five of the last six games. Foudy will be sent to AHL Milwaukee, should he pass through waivers.
