Foudy registered his third point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Foudy has been in and out of the Preds' lineup as a healthy scratch this season, so he doesn't warrant much fantasy attention at the current time. When he does play, he typically skates on the fourth line where he averages roughly 10 minutes of ice time. Foudy had a career-high 14 points with the Blue Jackets last season, but that also came with a minus-26 rating.