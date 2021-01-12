Sbisa was claimed off waivers by the Predators from the Jets on Monday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Sbisa will be playing for his fifth franchise in as many seasons with his move to Nashville. Considering he will have to cross the border, there is no guarantee the 30-year-old blueliner will be available for Opening Night against the Flames on Thursday. Even if he does arrive in time, Sbisa may be hard-pressed to force his way into the lineup over Mark Borowiecki or Matt Benning but should serve as a capable emergency option in the case of injury.