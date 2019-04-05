Predators' Lukas Craggs: Inks entry-level deal
Craggs signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Friday.
Craggs just finished his junior season at Bowling Green State University, having notched 13 goals and 25 points in 35 games with the Falcons. The undrafted 22-year-old forward may join the Predators for their upcoming playoff run, but he almost certainly won't suit up for the big club this campaign.
