Evangelista isn't with the Predators for the start of training camp while he continues to negotiate a contract extension with the team, Emma Lingan of The Hockey News reports Thursday.

Evangelista has topped the 30-point mark in each of the last two seasons, most recently recording 10 goals, 22 assists, 28 hits, 22 PIM and 13 blocked shots while averaging 13:52 of ice time over 68 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, and the two sides haven't yet been able to strike a deal with under a month remaining before the start of the regular season.