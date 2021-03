Evangelista was assigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.

The OHL season has been indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Evangelista has yet to play this year. The 2020 second-round pick (42nd overall) should get some ice time with the Predators' AHL affiliate. With the London Knights of the OHL last year, Evangelista posted 23 goals and 61 points over 62 games.