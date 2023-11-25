Evangelista scored twice and had an assist in a 8-3 victory over the Blues on Friday.
Evangelista first goal came in the first when a pass caromed of a skate in the slot, straight onto his stick where he was standing at the side of the net. He made no mistake. He then made it 6-1 in the second on his own rebound from the slot. After a slow start to the season, Evanglista has put up 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in his last 14 games, so knock on wood he'll avoid the dreaded sophomore slump.
