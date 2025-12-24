Evangelista distributed a power-play assist and put four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Evangelista slid the primary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's goal in the first period to tie the game at one apiece. With the apple, Evangelista is up to 20 assists, 25 points and 81 shots on net through 35 games this season. Since Nov. 24, the 23-year-old winger has 15 points in as many games and has been a large contributor to Nashville's success from the second line. He's now just 14 points shy of his career high in points of 39, which he had in 80 regular-season games during the 2023-24 campaign. While he continues to take a step forward in his young career, Evangelista is a solid option in point-based fantasy formats and is a good player to roster in deep leagues for the rest of the season if his recent quality of play continues.