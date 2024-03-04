Evangelista was absent from Monday's practice because of an illness, according to Robby Stanley of NHL.com.
Evangelista still could be available to play Tuesday versus Montreal. The 22-year-old forward has 11 goals and 27 points through 60 games this season. If Evangelista can't suit up against the Canadiens, Denis Gurianov could slot back into the lineup.
