Evangelista was designated as a non-roster player Monday.

Evangelista missed most of training camp while holding out for a new contract, so he'll be on the non-roster list as he gets back up to speed. If the 23-year-old winger is ready in time to face the Blue Jackets on Thursday, he can be activated before puck drop. Nashville won't need to make a move to activate Evangelista, as they submitted a 22-player roster (13 forwards, seven defensemen, two goalies) ahead of Monday's deadline.