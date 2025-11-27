Predators' Luke Evangelista: Dishes pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evangelista notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Evangelista is six games removed from his last goal, but he has four helpers in that span. There looked to be some chemistry with him, Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos on a new-look first line for this contest. Evangelista is up to two goals, 11 helpers, 51 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 22 appearances. He's always leaned on the playmaking side, but he's shooting 3.9 percent, a number that's bound to rise over the rest of the campaign.
